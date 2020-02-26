New Hampshire flags to be lowered for Air Force pilot

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of an Air Force pilot from Hudson who recently was killed in Afghanistan.

Capt. Ryan Phaneuf and another airman died January 27 in a plane crash. Phaneuf, who was 30, was a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School.

Sununu will present the New Hampshire Medal of Honor to Phaneuf's parents and wife at his memorial services on Saturday.

