New Hampshire fuel assistance program opens 2 weeks early

New Hampshire’s Fuel Assistance Program has opened two weeks early, with nearly $25 million in federal funding.

Known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the assistance program provides assistance to people whose annual household income is at or below 60% of the state median income, the highest amount allowed by federal statute. That equates to a maximum annual income of $65,732 for a family of four this year.

The average program benefit for eligible households this winter, based on the federal grant award, is expected to be approximately $899.

Applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of running low on fuel.

11/19/2019 5:24:01 AM (GMT -5:00)