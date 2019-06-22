New Hampshire fugitive arrested

A New Hampshire man, wanted by police is arrested in Vermont after he tried to open a back account without an ID.

Police say 64-year-old, Miles Hoisington Jr of Conway, New Hampshire, was wanted on a previous charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. After failing to open the bank account on Main Street in Waterbury, bank employees did a google search of Hoisington and discovered he was a fugitive from justice.

They contacted state police who found Hoisington at Parro's Gun Shop in Waterbury.

Hoisington was held on $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Court Monday.