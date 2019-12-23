New Hampshire gets $26.8M preschool development grant

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the state is receiving a $26.8 million preschool development grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The University of New Hampshire will serve as the lead agency administering it.

The grant will support a Welcome Families website, New Hampshire’s Family Resource Centers, expanded coaching of play-based learning and best practices, and development of an Early Childhood Center of Excellence at UNH.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)