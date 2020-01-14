New Hampshire gets almost $8M to combat homelessness

New Hampshire is receiving $7.7 million in federal housing grants to support more than 50 programs that help the homeless.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the funding going to New Hampshire is part of $2.2. billion in homeless grants aimed at supporting thousands of local homeless programs nationwide.

Earlier this month, HUD said that 1,400 people in New Hampshire experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2019, a decrease of 3.7% from 2018.

The report said most of that group were found in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs, while nearly 150 people were unsheltered.

