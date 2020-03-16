New Hampshire gets federal funds to combat homelessness

New Hampshire will receive nearly $400,000 in federal housing grants to help the homeless programs.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding is part of $118 million in homeless grants aimed at supporting hundreds of local homeless programs nationwide.

HUD said that 1,400 people in New Hampshire experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2019, a decrease of 3.7% from 2018.

Most of that group were found in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs, while nearly 150 people were unsheltered.

Earlier this year, HUD announced $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local homeless programs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/16/2020 2:10:20 AM (GMT -4:00)