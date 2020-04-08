New Hampshire gets more aid, inmate seeks release

New Hampshire is getting nearly $3.5 million from the U.S Department of Justice to use for public safety challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Potential uses for the funds for state and local governments include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and addressing inmates’ medical needs.

Inmate Dale Holloway, who's accused of shootings at a Pelham church and attacking his own lawyer, is among those asking to be released from jail on house arrest due to health concerns over the virus. He awaits a hearing.

