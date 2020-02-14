New Hampshire gets nearly $1.15M grant for recovery housing

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the state is getting a housing assistance grant of nearly $1.15 million for people recovering from substance use disorder.

Shaheen said Friday that stable and secure housing is a necessity, especially for people in recovery from drug dependency.

But she said housing costs in New Hampshire are making it tougher to deliver shelter to those who are trying to get their lives back on track.

The funding will be administered by the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.

