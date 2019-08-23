New Hampshire getting $46M to expand charter schools

New Hampshire is getting a $46 million federal grant to expand charter schools.

The five-year grant will support efforts focusing on at-risk, educationally disadvantaged students.

The grant will also fund professional development for charter school staff and board members. A total of $3.3 million will be available this year.

New Hampshire was one of only three states to receive grant awards through the Education Department's Charter School Program this year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/23/2019 5:25:28 AM (GMT -4:00)