New Hampshire getting another $147M from virus aid package

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says the state is getting an additional $147 million from the massive coronavirus aid package signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Funding will go to schools; public transit; health care workers; law enforcement; child care, heating assistance; elections help; and other areas. The biggest chunk, nearly $82.5 million, includes money for elementary and secondary schools; higher education; and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu is asking the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to allow a group of rehabilitation hospitals in New Hampshire to care for non-rehabilitation patients during the coronavirus emergency.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

