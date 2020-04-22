New Hampshire governor gets OK to spend money after lawsuit

A judge has cleared the way for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to spend New Hampshire's $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Democratic lawmakers seeking to prevent Sununu from spending the money without approval of the legislative fiscal committee.

Meanwhile, Southern New Hampshire University is responding to the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn by accelerating a new program in which students would take courses online while living on campus.

Nearly 1,500 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, and 42 have died.

