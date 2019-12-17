New Hampshire homeless shelter to undergo reconstruction

A New Hampshire shelter located inside a 19th-century barn is planned to undergo an ambitious reconstruction.

The Caledonian Record reports the Bancroft House has planned a demolition and reconstruction of their Franconia property after decades of struggling financially.

The barn currently offers free room and board to residents that allows them to save up the rent and deposits required for securing housing when they leave.

The organization has spent the last few years trying to improve the nonprofits' financial health and a demolition has proven to be the most cost-effective way to address the deteriorating structure.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/16/2019 9:38:09 PM (GMT -5:00)