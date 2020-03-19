New Hampshire hospital asks for help with protective gear

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is asking for help to fight the coronavirus outbreak-- they need supplies.

Our Adam Sullivan was at the hospital warehouse on Thursday. He wasn't there for more than a couple of minutes before a new shipment arrived. And hospital officials say the phone has been ringing off the hook.

The medical center is looking for face masks, hand sanitizer, gowns, rubber gloves, face shields and other protective equipment for medical personnel.

Officials put out the call Wednesday afternoon and they say the response has been amazing so far. But they also say they will continue to have a need for the equipment for the foreseeable future.

"We get regular shipments of those items. But the more we can get to take things that would otherwise be idle to put them to good work helping people get well, stay well, protect our employees, help our community, all of that will be very helpful to supplement what we already have here," said Dave Coombs of DHMC.

If you are interested in helping, call 603-653-4217.

Vice President Mike Pence issued a similar call to help on Thursday to contractors around the country to help supplement the nation's protective gear supply while new equipment is being produced.