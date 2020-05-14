New Hampshire hospitals get shipment of Remdesivir

New Hampshire hospitals have a new tool to use in the fight against COVID-19.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock is one of 13 hospitals in the Granite State to get a shipment of Remdesivir.

The FDA is allowing the drug to be used in certain circumstances.

This week, New Hampshire received a new shipment of 400 vials that were immediately sent out to the front line workers.

"All of them have received the emergency use authorization to go along with that medication and have agreed to use the medication along the lines of the emergency use authorization that typically have a lot more paperwork and guideline to use it," said Lori Shibinette, the New Hampshire DHHS Commissioner.

The state says they're also expanding testing for the virus and is actively conducting contact tracing.