New Hampshire inmate escapes from transitional housing

An inmate from New Hampshire is missing from his transitional housing.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections says George Whitfield Johnson, 26, did not return to his housing unit in Manchester Sunday night. He was put on escape status.

Johnson is supposed to be serving time for break-in and drug charges from last year. He was eligible for parole next month.

Johnson is a white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He's about 5-feet-9-inches tall and 160 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, call New Hampshire Corrections at 603-271-1860, New Hampshire State Police or your local police.