New Hampshire institute to lead biotech 'foundry'

New Hampshire has been chosen as the site of a new public-private partnership focused on biotechnology.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is launching the nation's first Foundry for American Biotechnology in Manchester, led by inventor Dean Kamen's Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute. The goal is to develop technology and products that will allow Americans to recover faster from natural disasters and other public health emergencies.

The foundry's first project will focus on small devices that could be brought to disaster locations to make medicines on-site.

