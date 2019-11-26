New Hampshire insurance commissioner to resign

New Hampshire’s insurance commissioner is stepping down less than two years after his appointment.

In a letter to the governor Monday, Commissioner John Elias said deciding to resign on Dec. 31 was a difficult decision, but the best one for his family.

Elias joined the Insurance Department in 2016 and became commissioner in June 2018. He worked for insurance companies in Ohio before coming to New England in 2014 as vice president of Great Falls Insurance Company in Maine.

In his letter, Elias said the department has become more effective, nimble and collaborative during his time there.

