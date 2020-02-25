New Hampshire joins multistate JUUL investigation

New Hampshire has joined a coalition of 39 states to look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices.

The attorney general's Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau will participate in the investigation.

Gov. Chris Sununu says a priority of his administration is keeping vapes out of the hands of high-schoolers.

He said Tuesday's action by the attorney general will get to the bottom of whether JUUL engaged in deceptive and harmful marketing practices.

