New Hampshire joins other states in declaring emergency

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has declared a state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus, saying that while the risk remains low, the move is necessary to allow the state to remain nimble.

The declaration includes banning visitors to nursing homes and other residential elder care facilities, and prohibiting out of state travel for school groups as well as non-essential travel for state and municipal employees.

Six people have tested positive in New Hampshire. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority recover.

