New Hampshire launches commission on law enforcement

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu told a commission on law enforcement that New Hampshire has some of the country's best police officers but acknowledged that improvements can be made.

Sununu announced earlier this month the formation of the commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency in response to what he called the “tragic murder” May 25 of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The commission will look at police training and policies, procedures related to the reporting, investigation and punishment of police misconduct, and the state of relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The commission will produce a report within 45 days with its recommendations.

