New Hampshire law helps protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation

A new law in New Hampshire, taking effect Sept. 8, will help protect vulnerable adults from financial exploitation.

Securities brokerage firms and investment advisors can now delay disbursement of funds from a financial account if they believe it could result in exploitation.

A 2016, report from the AARP Public Policy Institute says one in five older Americans are victims of financial exploitation each year. Those victims lose $3 billion annually or more than $120,000 apiece.