New Hampshire lawmakers improved attendance this year

As the New Hampshire Legislature starts its summer break, a review of roll call votes shows 2019 was a banner year for attendance.

New Hampshire Public Radio analyzed data from the Legislature's website dating back to 2011. While records from 2015 were not available, the remaining data showed this year's group of House lawmakers had higher attendance for floor votes and fewer unexcused absences than any other year. An average of 353 of the 400 lawmakers were present for floor votes this year, compared to 330 last year.

Last year, only 34 representatives maintained perfect attendance. This year, 55 earned that distinction.

Absenteeism is less of an issue in the 24-member Senate because with fewer lawmakers, a single absence is more likely to affect the outcome of votes.

