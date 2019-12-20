New Hampshire lawmakers want to invalidate online tax ruling

Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation have proposed legislation that would absolve online retailers from having to collect taxes for jurisdictions outside the state.

U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas this week introduced the Stop Taxing Our Potential Act to essentially negate a U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring such collections.

The 2018 South Dakota v. Wayfair ruling said states can require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases in states where they don’t have a physical presence.

It was a victory for states losing billions of dollars in revenue every year but a blow to New Hampshire.

New Hampshire prides itself on having neither a sales nor income tax.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)