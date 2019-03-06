New Hampshire leads effort against robocalls

None of us like getting robocalls and now New Hampshire's Attorney General is taking steps to help stop them.

Tuesday, Gordon J. MacDonald along with other attorneys generals sent a letter to the U.S. Senate supporting the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, also known as TRACED.

It would require voice service providers to do call authentication to help block unwanted calls and take additional steps to stop robocalls.

They say more than 48 billion robocalls were made in 2018, making them the number one source of consumer complaints.

