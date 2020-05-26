New Hampshire libraries, museums get help during pandemic

The New Hampshire chapter of the National Endowment for the Humanities has distributed $400,000 to libraries, historical societies, museums and cultural nonprofit groups struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire Humanities allocated the federal funding to 64 organizations in about 50 communities.

Grants to libraries accounted for just over 40 percent of the total.

Brittany Overton, director of the Minot-Sleeper Library in Bristol, said the money will help bridge the town’s digital divide.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)