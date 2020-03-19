New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

Police say $25,000 worth of drugs are off the streets after a traffic stop in Littleton.

Littleton Police first arrested Matthew Fetko, of Carroll, New Hampshire, last week after a traffic stop. There was a warrant out for his arrest for selling drugs.

Investigators seized his rental car and they say they found a large amount of fentanyl inside it and proof he was selling it. That led police to arrest Fetko again on Wednesday.

They say Fetko had been under investigation for three months for alleged drug trafficking in the area.