New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning that happened in Warren.

Police say they got a call around 6:30 PM, reporting that a man's canoe had overturned with his dog.

The witnesses then saw the dog swim to shore but not the man that went underwater.

Police found his body around 7:30 pm, but are not releasing his identity.