A six-month long investigation had police concluding a New Hampshire man sexual abused a child decades ago.

Now, Alan Wirkkala has been found guilty of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

He was arrested last year in Claremont.

Prosecutors say the abuse started back in 1985 and went on for years while the victim was between 5 and 8 years old and again when the victim was 11 and 12.

On Thursday, the courts found him guilty.