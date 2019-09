A northern New Hampshire man is headed to prison for the murder of his 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

A jury in Coos County this week found Roger Dana guilty of first- and second-degree murder.

Police say Madison Dana was found dead from blunt force trauma in their home in Berlin in 2016. Roger Dana was the only one home at the time.

Dana had claimed insanity, but a hearing for the jury to consider that has been canceled. Dana is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.