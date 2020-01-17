New Hampshire man sentenced for child sex abuse

A rapist who targeted children in the 1980s and '90s will spend at least 20 years behind bars.

Alan Wirkkala was convicted of aggravated sex assault last year in Claremont, New Hampshire. He pleaded guilty to other sex crimes, too.

Prosecutors say Wirkkala's abuse of one victim started back in the '80s when the child was less than 10 and went on for years.

Now, a judge has sentenced Wirkkala to 20-45 years in prison.

Sullivan County Prosecutor Marc Hathaway said he's satisfied with the sentence and he credited the victims who had the courage to come forward.