New Hampshire man steals car, strikes utility poles

A New Hampshire man is being charged for stealing a car and resisting arrest, among many other charges, according to a press release.

Newport, New Hampshire police were alerted of a stolen Dodge Journey speeding eastbound on Route 103 on Saturday morning.

First responders found the crashed SUV on the side of the road, fully engulfed in flames, after striking multiple utility poles, causing live wires to fall into the road.

The driver of the car, Matthew Sullivan, 42, of Sunapee, New Hampshire escaped the crash with minor injuries and ran from the scene.

Witnesses claim they saw Sullivan attempt to get into other vehicles following the crash.

Police eventually apprehended Sullivan and transported him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for medical treatment.

He is expected to be in court on Monday.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident should contact Sergeant Stephen Lee of the Newport Police Department at 603-863-3232.