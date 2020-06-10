New Hampshire marks 100 days of COVID-19

Tuesday marked 100 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in New Hampshire.

At a press conference in Concord that included Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire's entire congressional delegation, the governor reflected on everything that has happened over the last 100 days.

"It's amazing. It almost seems like 100 years but it has only been 100 days. And the fact that we have come through the state of emergency, the stay-at-home orders, what we have done with remote learning, what we have done with testing, having virtually no PPE to bringing in some of the largest PPE shipments in the country. Some of the amazing success here. What we have done with unemployment security," said Sununu, D-New Hampshire.

Friday marks another important date-- small businesses need to submit their final grant application to receive Main Street relief funds.