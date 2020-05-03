New Hampshire marks 17th anniversary of Old Man collapse

New Hampshire is marking the 17th anniversary on Sunday of when the Old Man of the Mountain landmark collapsed. The 40-foot-tall natural rock formation resembling a man’s face crashed from its perch above Franconia Notch on May 3, 2003. WMUR-TV reports the rocks gave way after centuries of freezing and thawing. The image of the Old Man has been a symbol of New Hampshire for generations, appearing on the state quarter, highway signs and license plates. The stone profile was first discovered in 1805. Since the structure fell, a nonprofit Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund has created a memorial plaza, featuring seven steel “profilers” that recreate the Old Man’s image.

