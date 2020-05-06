New Hampshire offers guidance on high school graduations

The New Hampshire Department of Education has released guidance to school districts about how to plan graduation ceremonies in light of the state’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Officials said schools should consider limiting audience size to a maximum of two guests per student depending on the ability to practice safe social distancing. The department said one option could be to have people stay in their cars, and graduates would exit in small, appropriately spaced groups, to get their diplomas.

Diplomas also could be distributed “drive-up” style, or participants could be spread out among classrooms within a school.

