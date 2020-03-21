New Hampshire officials urge medical supply distribution

New Hampshire's governor and the four members of its congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to take additional action to get critical medical supplies to the state.

In a Friday letter, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and the Democratic delegation thanked Trump for his announcement that he would use the Defense Production Act to expand the domestic manufacturing of critical medical supplies.

They also urged Trump to begin distributing existing materials from the National Strategic Stockpile while domestic production of these supplies ramps up.

More than 50 people have tested positive in New Hampshire for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

