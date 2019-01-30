New Hampshire parents of teen in fiery crash are thankful

New Hampshire parents are thanking the good Samaritans who helped save their son's life after a fiery crash.

18-year-old Sam LaChance is still recovering in the hospital.

We're told he was on his way back to college when he plowed right into a big rig on route 101 in Dublin, New Hampshire.

"Total disbelief and terror. I didn't realize how horrible it actually was. A mom's worst nightmare," said Jessica LaChance.

The horrifying crash was captured on dash cam video and a few strangers jumped in to save him.

"To see the people who pulled him out and rescued him...I was just -- indescribable. I was just in tears. I'm so grateful they saved his life," said Jessica.

Sam has a fractured foot, a ruptured spleen and burns.

The driver of the big rig, Jean Morency, is now recovering at home with bumps and bruises.