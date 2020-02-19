New Hampshire pet bills are out; wildlife measure moves on

New Hampshire lawmakers have disappointed advocates for the rights of domestic cats and dogs.

The House on Wednesday voted against bills that would have banned the declawing of cats, created criminal penalties for those who leave dogs outside without adequate food and shelter, and created a registry for those convicted of animal cruelty.

But it gave preliminary approval to a measure that would prohibit deliberate acts of cruelty against any wild animal, fish or bird.

New York became the first state to prohibit the declawing of cats in July.

