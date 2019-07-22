New Hampshire police: 3 dead following roll-over crash

New Hampshire police say three people are dead following a roll-over crash on Interstate 89 in New London.

The crash in the northbound lane occurred just before noon Sunday near exit 12.

WMUR-TV reports the vehicle rolled several times before hitting a construction sign. Apparently only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

7/21/2019 3:51:21 PM (GMT -4:00)