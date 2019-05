Police in New Hampshire say a man accidentally drowned after falling into a brook.

Police in Keene said they were alerted to a man in the brook on May 11. They found the body of 59-year-old Richard Oliver, who was believed to have been homeless.

Police said the cause of death has been determined to be accidental drowning.

