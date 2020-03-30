New Hampshire prepares hospital overflow sites on campuses

College campuses are being turned into makeshift medical spaces as New Hampshire responds to the new coronavirus.

Alternative care sites that will serve as overflow locations for hospitals if necessary have been established at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord and Southern New Hampshire University.

More than 250 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Three people have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

