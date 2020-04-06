New Hampshire principal moving to Vermont school

A New Hampshire high school principal is taking a new job at Vermont’s Middlebury Union High School.

Justin Campbell is ending his eight-year tenure at Hanover High School to take the job at the Vermont school, which recently received approval to offer International Baccalaureate program diplomas.

Campbell says the program intrigues him and he has personal reasons for moving to Middlebury.

Superintendent Jay Badams says people in Hanover are going to miss Campbell in New Hampshire. He said he’s been a great instructional leader.

4/5/2020 11:06:15 AM (GMT -4:00)