New Hampshire promoting booze-free event Sunday

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has been promoting a booze-free event this week.

More than two dozen restaurants throughout the state have been participating in New Hampshire Mocktail Week, featuring specially crafted alcohol-free drinks.

The event, which runs through Sunday, is a collaboration with Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned spirits and wine companies, and The Mocktail Project, a grassroots movement helping to create a safer, more inclusive drinking culture.

