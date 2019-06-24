New Hampshire raising funds for hungry kids with nut butters

A food bank in the Granite State is once again trying to collect enough peanut butter jars to fill up a pickup truck - as many times as possible.

The New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of peanut butter and substitutes such as almond butter from now until Aug. 2.

The public can donate the spreads at certain car dealerships around the state.

Last year, the inaugural drive collected more than 4,495 pounds of peanut butter, filling four Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The New Hampshire Food Bank is a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire and receives no state or federal funding for food distribution.

The food bank's executive director Eileen Liponis says summer is a tough time for children that usually rely on free and reduced school meals.

