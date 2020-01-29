New Hampshire reduces wait times for psychiatric beds

New Hampshire continues to make progress in reducing the time psychiatric patients spend waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient care.

The Department of Health and Human Services and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu released new data Wednesday showing that the total number of days psychiatric patients spent in emergency departments decreased by 60 percent in the last two years.

Lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation to address the problem in 2017 and last year approved funding for mobile crisis teams, designated receiving beds for patients in mental health crises and supported housing for those leaving the state mental health hospital.

