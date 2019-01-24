New Hampshire releases new 10-year mental health plan

New Hampshire has officially released it's 10-year mental health plan.

After taking public comments through several sessions, both Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released the new plan Wednesday.

Granite State health experts say the landscape has changed significantly since their last plan was developed.

They say unlike the previous 10-year plan issued in 2008, the new one takes a comprehensive approach to essential services and now supports children as well as adults.