New Hampshire reports its 1st flu death of season

New Hampshire health officials say the state has marked its first flu-related death this season.

WMUR-TV reports the Department of Health and Human Services said an adult in Rockingham County died after contracting the virus.

Health officials say flu activity has been widespread in New Hampshire and 45 other states.

The flu is most contagious in the first 24-48 hours of infection, often before people realize they have it. Experts said that's why washing hands and covering coughs are so important.

