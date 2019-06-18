New Hampshire residents report seeing mountain lion

Mountain lions are not supposed to live in New Hampshire but some people say they're seeing them.

File photo-National Park Service

At least three people in Sunapee have reported seeing the big cats.

Fish & Game officials are not arguing against the claims but they have not confirmed them either.

Officially, there are no documented mountain lions living in New England but Fish and Game says it's possible. It says the sightings may also be smaller bobcats or the Canada lynx.

Cameras are set up around town and could lead to an answer soon.