New Hampshire restaurants resume outdoor, seated dining

New Hampshire restaurants are now allowed to serve customers outside, and at least one cafe in Concord did so by 6:02 a.m. Monday.

Jim Tanner says he and a friend enjoyed their coffee at a table outside the Works Café. They're part of a larger group that has been gathering there most weekday mornings for years, and two of them have continued during the stay-at-home order, getting coffee to go and chatting outside for a few minutes standing 10 feet apart.

Restaurants, which previously had been restricted to take-out and delivery, can now serve diners outside, with tables six feet apart and other safety measures.

