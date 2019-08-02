New Hampshire schools to develop suicide prevention policies

Parents who have lost children to suicide say a new law focusing on New Hampshire schools will save lives.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday that will require schools to develop policies on suicide prevention, response and risk assessment and to provide suicide prevention training for faculty, staff and volunteers. He called it further proof that momentum is growing to make mental health a priority.

Suicide rates have been rising in nearly every state in recent years, and the rate is increasing faster in New Hampshire than in many other states.

Several family members of youth who died by suicide joined Sununu and lawmakers for the bill signing.

Tara Ball, whose son, Connor, died in 2011, said knowledge is power, and the new law will empower teachers and others to save lives.

