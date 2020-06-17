New Hampshire seafood festival canceled due to coronavirus

The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, which has drawn over 100,000 visitors during the three-day event in September, won't happen this year because of the coronavirus, organizers said Wednesday.

The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce said it reached its decision after speaking with volunteers, vendors, state and local officials.

“As much as we would love to continue our tradition, we just don’t feel the environment would be right and we just do not know if the state of affairs will return to normal by festival time," the chamber said in a news release.

WEIRS BEACH

Only 400 people will be allowed on Weirs Beach at any one time, less than 20% of its capacity of 2,200 people, the Laconia Parks and Recreation Commission voted.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports the decision came Monday for the 450-foot-long beach, in compliance with social-distancing guidelines.

The beach opens on June 27.

THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday, 5,364 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 27. Six deaths were announced, for a total of 326.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

